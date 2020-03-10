This video is in tribute to the beloved Susie "Mama" Kintz, she retired after 47 years of dedicated service.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2020 17:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768374
|VIRIN:
|201003-F-KJ690-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108009299
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Susie Kintz: A Lifetime of Service, by SrA Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT