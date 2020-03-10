Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Susie Kintz: A Lifetime of Service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    This video is in tribute to the beloved Susie "Mama" Kintz, she retired after 47 years of dedicated service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2020
    Date Posted: 10.04.2020 17:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768374
    VIRIN: 201003-F-KJ690-1001
    Filename: DOD_108009299
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Susie Kintz: A Lifetime of Service, by SrA Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    C-130H Hercules
    910th Airlift Wing
    Youngstown Air Reserve Station
    910th Operations Group
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    ReserveResilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT