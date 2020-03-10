Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Marine environmental response teams conduct post Hurricane Sally assessment

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2020

    Petty Officer 1st Class Adrien Lively explains advanced technology used to
    validate vessel statuses from data collected immediately following Hurricane Sally, in Ono Island, Alabama, Oct. 3, 2020. This data helps the Coast Guard identify if vessels are a pollution threat and to prioritize the removal of oil or hazardous substances from vessels, minimizing the environmental threat of pollution. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake and Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Cox.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2020
    Date Posted: 10.04.2020 15:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 768365
    VIRIN: 201003-G-BX086-001
    Filename: DOD_108009198
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    operations
    safety
    USCG
    oil
    response
    pollution
    Florida
    Alabama
    hazard
    Lillian
    Perdido Bay
    Hurricane Sally
    Environmental Response team

