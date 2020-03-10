Coast Guard Marine environmental response teams conduct post Hurricane Sally assessment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer 1st Class Adrien Lively explains advanced technology used to

validate vessel statuses from data collected immediately following Hurricane Sally, in Ono Island, Alabama, Oct. 3, 2020. This data helps the Coast Guard identify if vessels are a pollution threat and to prioritize the removal of oil or hazardous substances from vessels, minimizing the environmental threat of pollution. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake and Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Cox.