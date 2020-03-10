Coast Guard Marine environmental response teams conduct post Hurricane Sally assessment

Petty Officer 1st Class Adrien Lively explains advanced technology used to
validate vessel statuses from data collected immediately following Hurricane Sally, in Ono Island, Alabama, Oct. 3, 2020. This data helps the Coast Guard identify if vessels are a pollution threat and to prioritize the removal of oil or hazardous substances from vessels, minimizing the environmental threat of pollution. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake and Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Cox.
|10.03.2020
|10.04.2020 15:17
|Interviews
|768365
|201003-G-BX086-001
|DOD_108009198
|00:02:17
|MOBILE, AL, US
|5
|0
|0
|0
