Reserve COVID-19 New York Deployment Story

A feature video hightlighting U.S. Air Force and other branch Reserve components deployment to New York City for COVID-19 relief. The story is told through Zoom interviews with participants from the 927th Air Refueling Wing.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2020 14:26
|Category:
|Video ID:
|768339
|VIRIN:
|201004-F-EE215-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108008964
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT