    Reserve COVID-19 New York Deployment Story

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bradley Tipton 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    A feature video hightlighting U.S. Air Force and other branch Reserve components deployment to New York City for COVID-19 relief. The story is told through Zoom interviews with participants from the 927th Air Refueling Wing.

