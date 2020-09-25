Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tobruq Legacy 20

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    09.25.2020

    Video by Reynaldo RamonRamon 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Tobruq Legacy 20 is a multinational air defense exercise taking place from Sept. 12-27, 2020 in Lithuania, Germany and Poland. The purpose of this exercise is to enhance interoperability with NATO forces and increase readiness through the integration of land component air missile defense capabilities. Nations participating in Tobruq Legacy include Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United States. Lithuania will both host and direct the exercise, which includes more than 750 personnel from 10 countries. (U. S. Army video by Rey Ramon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.04.2020 09:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768336
    VIRIN: 200924-A-JE279-0001
    Filename: DOD_108008909
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    10th AAMDC
    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    ArmyStrong
    StrongEurope
    678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Tobruq Legacy 2020
    TOLY20
    Surface Based Air Defense
    The Avenger weapon system

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT