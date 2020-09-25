Tobruq Legacy 20 is a multinational air defense exercise taking place from Sept. 12-27, 2020 in Lithuania, Germany and Poland. The purpose of this exercise is to enhance interoperability with NATO forces and increase readiness through the integration of land component air missile defense capabilities. Nations participating in Tobruq Legacy include Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United States. Lithuania will both host and direct the exercise, which includes more than 750 personnel from 10 countries. (U. S. Army video by Rey Ramon)
