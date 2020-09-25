video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768336" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tobruq Legacy 20 is a multinational air defense exercise taking place from Sept. 12-27, 2020 in Lithuania, Germany and Poland. The purpose of this exercise is to enhance interoperability with NATO forces and increase readiness through the integration of land component air missile defense capabilities. Nations participating in Tobruq Legacy include Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United States. Lithuania will both host and direct the exercise, which includes more than 750 personnel from 10 countries. (U. S. Army video by Rey Ramon)