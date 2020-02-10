Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EagleBrigade Best Warrior Competitors

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ryan Tatum 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    181st Infantry Brigade - Multifuctional Training Brigade conducts their Best Warrior Competition Oct 5-8 at Fort McCoy, Wis., this video introduce the competitors before the competition starts.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.04.2020 00:34
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EagleBrigade Best Warrior Competitors, by SGT Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

