Maj. Kimberley Maxwell provides medical care to Advisors as the 6th Battalion Surgeon, her experiences at the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
led her to serve in the SFAB, but her experiences at the SFAB broaden her abilities to serve in the medical field.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2020 20:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|768329
|VIRIN:
|200919-A-GL507-681
|Filename:
|DOD_108008790
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Kim Maxwell discusses serving as a physician at 5th SFAB, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT