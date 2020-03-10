Coast Guard marine environmental response teams, working with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol Division, validate vessel statuses from data collected immediately following hurricane Sally, along the Florida and Alabama coastline, Oct. 3, 2020. Working with our state and local partners helps facilitate operations to identify environmental impacts caused by the hurricane. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake and Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Cox.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.1901
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2020 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768326
|VIRIN:
|201003-G-BX086-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108008775
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
This work, Coast Guard Marine environmental response teams conduct post Hurricane Sally assessment
