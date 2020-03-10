Coast Guard Marine environmental response teams conduct post Hurricane Sally assessment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768326" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard marine environmental response teams, working with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol Division, validate vessel statuses from data collected immediately following hurricane Sally, along the Florida and Alabama coastline, Oct. 3, 2020. Working with our state and local partners helps facilitate operations to identify environmental impacts caused by the hurricane. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake and Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Cox.