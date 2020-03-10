Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Marine environmental response teams conduct post Hurricane Sally assessment

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard PIAT

    Coast Guard marine environmental response teams, working with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol Division, validate vessel statuses from data collected immediately following hurricane Sally, along the Florida and Alabama coastline, Oct. 3, 2020. Working with our state and local partners helps facilitate operations to identify environmental impacts caused by the hurricane. U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Melissa Leake and Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Cox.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Posted: 10.03.2020 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768326
    VIRIN: 201003-G-BX086-001
    Filename: DOD_108008775
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Marine environmental response teams conduct post Hurricane Sally assessment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

