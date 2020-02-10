Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Laura: Operation Blue Roof Data Team

    LA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    When FEMA tasked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with installing blue roofs on homes in southwest Louisiana damaged by Hurricane Laura, more than 10,000 requests for assistance starting pouring in. A small team working behind the scenes was tasked with keeping the data stream flowing and on the right path. Amber Turnage of the Little Rock District explains the data team's role in helping the victimes of Hurricane Laura start to put their lives back together.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Laura: Operation Blue Roof Data Team, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

