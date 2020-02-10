Hurricane Laura: Operation Blue Roof Data Team

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



When FEMA tasked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with installing blue roofs on homes in southwest Louisiana damaged by Hurricane Laura, more than 10,000 requests for assistance starting pouring in. A small team working behind the scenes was tasked with keeping the data stream flowing and on the right path. Amber Turnage of the Little Rock District explains the data team's role in helping the victimes of Hurricane Laura start to put their lives back together.