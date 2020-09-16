Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    222 ISS provide wild fire support from Beale AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze 

    195th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the California Air National Guards 195th Wing continued to assist in the battle against Californias historically largest wildfires by providing critical information to the firefighters on the ground.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.03.2020 12:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 768320
    VIRIN: 200916-Z-WQ610-002
    Filename: DOD_108008704
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 222 ISS provide wild fire support from Beale AFB, by TSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    wildfire
    195th
    222ISS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT