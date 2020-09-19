Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Capt. Eric Curry discusses why he chose to serve at 5th SFAB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2020

    Courtesy Video

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Capt. Eric Curry discusses the broadening opportunities available at 5th SFAB. The 5th SFAB is a unique organization created specifically to recruit, train, certify, deploy and sustain 54 Teams to conduct Security Force Assistance and Theater Security Cooperation missions within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Area of Responsibility; often in remote and austere environments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.03.2020 10:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 768316
    VIRIN: 200919-A-ZZ999-407
    Filename: DOD_108008650
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Eric Curry discusses why he chose to serve at 5th SFAB, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Army Training
    JBLM
    US Army
    partnership
    Training
    SFAB
    Security Force Assistance Brigade
    INDOPACOM
    JUSMAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT