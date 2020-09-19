Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Capt. Hilman Bowden

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2020

    Courtesy Video

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Capt. Hilman Bowden discusses why he decided to serve as a Field Artillery Advisor at 5th SFAB. The 5th SFAB is a unique organization created specifically to recruit, train, certify, deploy and sustain 54 Teams to conduct Security Force Assistance and Theater Security Cooperation missions within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Area of Responsibility; often in remote and austere environments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.03.2020 10:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 768315
    VIRIN: 200919-A-ZZ999-478
    Filename: DOD_108008649
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Hilman Bowden, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Army Training
    JBLM
    US Army
    partnership
    Training
    SFAB
    Security Force Assistance Brigade
    INDOPACOM
    JUSMAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT