    F-35 Friday Aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth

    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.25.2020

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Video package of F-35 deck operations aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth at sea on 25 September, 2020. (Royal Navy Video by LPhot Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.03.2020 09:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768314
    VIRIN: 200925-M-M0891-1000
    Filename: DOD_108008648
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Friday Aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F35
    Joint Strike Fighter
    3rd MAW
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    F35B
    MAG-13
    JPO
    Marine Aircraft Group 13
    VMFA-211
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211
    QNLZ
    HMSQE
    QNLZE
    CSG21
    Carrier Strike Group 21

