Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maj. Austin Commons discusses serving at 5th SFAB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Maj. Austin Commons discusses overcoming the challenges of serving as a company commander at 5th SFAB. The 5th SFAB offers challenging careers to Officers and NCOs to operate in positions requiring maturity and autonomy in locations across the Indo-Pacific Command's Area of Responsibility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.03.2020 09:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 768313
    VIRIN: 200918-A-DY706-666
    Filename: DOD_108008647
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Austin Commons discusses serving at 5th SFAB, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Army Training
    JBLM
    Thailand
    US Army
    partnership
    Training
    SFAB
    Security Force Assistance Brigade
    INDOPACOM
    JUSMAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT