Tankers refuel

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts air-to-air refueling with a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler and F/A-18E Super Hornets, assigned to Carrier Air Wing 17, deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a mission in support of Operation Inherent Reslove Sept. 30, 2020. The KC-135 Stratotanker delivers U.S. Air Forces Central Command a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that fight to win today and forge resolute partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)