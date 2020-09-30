Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tankers refuel

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts air-to-air refueling with a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler and F/A-18E Super Hornets, assigned to Carrier Air Wing 17, deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a mission in support of Operation Inherent Reslove Sept. 30, 2020. The KC-135 Stratotanker delivers U.S. Air Forces Central Command a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that fight to win today and forge resolute partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.03.2020 03:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768309
    VIRIN: 200930-F-MN338-5001
    Filename: DOD_108008489
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    CVN 68
    KC-135
    AFCENT
    Carrier Air Wing 17
    F/A-18
    1 CTCS
    50th EARS

