A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts air-to-air refueling with a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler and F/A-18E Super Hornets, assigned to Carrier Air Wing 17, deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a mission in support of Operation Inherent Reslove Sept. 30, 2020. The KC-135 Stratotanker delivers U.S. Air Forces Central Command a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that fight to win today and forge resolute partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2020 03:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768309
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-MN338-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108008489
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tankers refuel, by SSgt James Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT