Staff members from the Arizona USO and a local grocery store provided lunch to Soldiers and Airmen at the Silverlake Armory, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2020. The Soldiers and Airmen are supporting Arizona’s COVID-19 humanitarian response operations.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 23:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768306
|VIRIN:
|201002-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108008452
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USO provides lunch to AZNG service members supporting COVID-19 response, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT