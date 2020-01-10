Hurricane Laura: Blue Roof Final Inspection

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768303" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. After Hurricane Laura struck southwest Louisiana USACE, received more than 10,000 requests from residents for the temporary roof covering. Once the contractor completes the work, there is still one more step to make sure that the homeowner is satisfied - a final inspection. Jonathan Calhoun from the Tulsa District shows us what he looks for during a final inspection.