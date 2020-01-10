Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Laura: Blue Roof Final Inspection

    LA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Michael Glasch 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. After Hurricane Laura struck southwest Louisiana USACE, received more than 10,000 requests from residents for the temporary roof covering. Once the contractor completes the work, there is still one more step to make sure that the homeowner is satisfied - a final inspection. Jonathan Calhoun from the Tulsa District shows us what he looks for during a final inspection.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 19:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768303
    VIRIN: 201001-A-VX653-782
    Filename: DOD_108008311
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Laura: Blue Roof Final Inspection, by Michael Glasch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    inspection
    Louisiana
    USACE
    FEMA
    disaster recovery
    Mississippi Valley Division
    blue roof
    Hurricane Laura

