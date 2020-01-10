Hurricane Laura: Blue Roof Final Inspection

Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. After Hurricane Laura struck southwest Louisiana USACE, received more than 10,000 requests from residents for the temporary roof covering. Once the contractor completes the work, there is still one more step to make sure that the homeowner is satisfied - a final inspection. Jonathan Calhoun from the Tulsa District shows us what he looks for during a final inspection.
10.01.2020
10.02.2020
|Package
|768303
|201001-A-VX653-782
|DOD_108008311
|00:01:02
|LA, US
