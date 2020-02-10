The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez (WPC-1114) offloads 62 bales of cocaine weighing 1,981 kilograms and one 28-kilogram bale of amphetamines at Sector San Juan Oct. 2, 2020, following two seperate interdictions of smuggling go-fast vessels in the Caribbean Sea. The HNLMS Groningen carried out the most recent interdiction Sept. 28, 2020, while the cutter Heriberto Hernandez carried out the second interdiction Sept. 26, 2020. Federal law enforcement agents received custody of the $48 million drug shipment and six male-suspected smugglers apprehended in both cases. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ricardo Castrodad).
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 18:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768299
|VIRIN:
|201002-G-KA744-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_108008296
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard offloads $48 million in cocaine, disembarks 6 suspected smugglers in Puerto Rico, following 2 interdictions in the Caribbean Sea, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
