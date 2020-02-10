Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads $48 million in cocaine, disembarks 6 suspected smugglers in Puerto Rico, following 2 interdictions in the Caribbean Sea

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    10.02.2020

    Video by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez (WPC-1114) offloaded 62 bales of cocaine weighing 1,981 kilograms and one 28-kilogram bale of amphetamines at Sector San Juan Oct. 2, 2020, following two separate interdictions of smuggling go-fast vessels in the Caribbean Sea. The HNLMS Groningen carried out the most recent interdiction Sept. 28, 2020, while the cutter Heriberto Hernandez carried out the other interdiction Sept. 26, 2020. Federal law enforcement agents received custody of the $48 million drug shipment and six male-suspected smugglers apprehended in both cases. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ricardo Castrodad)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard offloads $48 million in cocaine, disembarks 6 suspected smugglers in Puerto Rico, following 2 interdictions in the Caribbean Sea, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

