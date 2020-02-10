Coast Guard offloads $48 million in cocaine, disembarks 6 suspected smugglers in Puerto Rico, following 2 interdictions in the Caribbean Sea

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768297" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez (WPC-1114) offloaded 62 bales of cocaine weighing 1,981 kilograms and one 28-kilogram bale of amphetamines at Sector San Juan Oct. 2, 2020, following two separate interdictions of smuggling go-fast vessels in the Caribbean Sea. The HNLMS Groningen carried out the most recent interdiction Sept. 28, 2020, while the cutter Heriberto Hernandez carried out the other interdiction Sept. 26, 2020. Federal law enforcement agents received custody of the $48 million drug shipment and six male-suspected smugglers apprehended in both cases. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ricardo Castrodad)