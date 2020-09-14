Korean War POW Obie Wickersham

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Beale shared the stories of three American heroes that spent time as prisoners of war in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The first of its series highlights 1SG Obie Wickersham, a prisoner of war during the Korean War. 1SG Obie Wickersham fought in numerous battles during World War II as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. After the war concluded, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve. He fought in the Korean War as a member of the 38th Infantry Regiment before being captured. This is his story.