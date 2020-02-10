Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stop, Drop and Roll with Sparky

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Amanda Sullivan 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Fort Leonard Wood Fire Inspector Olaf Jensen helps demonstrate the "Stop, Drop and Roll" technique to students and virtual learners with the help of mascot, Sparky, during the Fort Leonard Wood Fire Department's virtual Fire Prevention Week 2020.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 16:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stop, Drop and Roll with Sparky, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire Safety
    Fire Prevention Week
    Fort Leonard Wood
    Community Relations
    Firefighters
    Military Kids
    Virtual Learning
    COVID-19
    Fort Leonard Wood Fire Department

