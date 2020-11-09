Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Swamp Fox 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Swamp Fox, an Air Force Reserve Command exercise led by the 315th Contingency Response Force, trained Airmen in establishing initial capabilities at austere airfields. Swamp Fox comprised experienced operations and airlift personnel to coordinate and control air mobility assets. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 15:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768270
    VIRIN: 200911-F-HN110-5001
    Filename: DOD_108008087
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swamp Fox 2020, by SSgt Rachel Pye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    sd
    lhj
    SF2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT