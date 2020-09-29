Kilo Company Confidence Course

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, completed the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., on Sept. 29, 2020. The confidence course is composed of different obstacles that are designed to physically and mentally challenge recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)