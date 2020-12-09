Swamp Fox 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Participants of Exercise Swamp Fox break down and secure a K loader for transport aboard a C-17 globemaster at North Auxiliary Field, SC, on Sept 12, 2020. Swamp Fox, an Air Force Reserve Command exercise led by the 315th Contingency Response Force, trained Airmen in establishing initial capabilities at austere airfields. Swamp Fox comprised experienced operations and airlift personnel to coordinate and control air mobility assets. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Pye)