Coast Guard Pilots discuss conversion from MH-65D to MH-65E helicopter platform

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768248" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Marcus Canady, commanding officer of Air Station Houston, Texas and U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Bernard Hainen, pilot at Air Station Houston, Texas, discuss the conversion from the MH-65D helicopters to the MH-65E models at Air Station Houston, Aug. 29, 2020. The Coast Guard is in the process of converting its fleet of 98 MH-65 helicopters to the MH-65E configuration.

(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald hodges)