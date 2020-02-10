U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Marcus Canady, commanding officer of Air Station Houston, Texas and U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Bernard Hainen, pilot at Air Station Houston, Texas, discuss the conversion from the MH-65D helicopters to the MH-65E models at Air Station Houston, Aug. 29, 2020. The Coast Guard is in the process of converting its fleet of 98 MH-65 helicopters to the MH-65E configuration.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald hodges)
This work, Coast Guard Pilots discuss conversion from MH-65D to MH-65E helicopter platform, by PO3 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
