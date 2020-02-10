Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Pilots discuss conversion from MH-65D to MH-65E helicopter platform

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Marcus Canady, commanding officer of Air Station Houston, Texas and U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Bernard Hainen, pilot at Air Station Houston, Texas, discuss the conversion from the MH-65D helicopters to the MH-65E models at Air Station Houston, Aug. 29, 2020. The Coast Guard is in the process of converting its fleet of 98 MH-65 helicopters to the MH-65E configuration.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald hodges)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 15:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 768248
    VIRIN: 200829-G-KT616-1001
    Filename: DOD_108007847
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Pilots discuss conversion from MH-65D to MH-65E helicopter platform, by PO3 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    dolphin
    texas
    helicopter
    houston
    mh-65
    mh-65d
    dolphin helicopter
    hurricane laura
    mh-65e

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT