    139th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Montana Cross-Country Training

    SCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jamie Spaulding 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    The 109th Airlift Wing's 139th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conducts training flights on a cross country trip to Montana, engaging in simulated operations and emergency medical tasks.

    Air National Guard
    New York
    109th Airlift Wing
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    NYANG
    NYNG
    Skibirds

