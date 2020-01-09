Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spec. Fuentes competes in the Army's Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Video by Dorie Heyer 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    201001-A-FV109-0003
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    Spc. Jariel Fuentes, a military police officer stationed at Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) executes events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, weapon qualification and ruck march, as part of the Best Warrior Competition in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania from September 17 to September 25, 2020. The Best Warrior Competition's purpose is to select the U.S. Army's Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year through progressive competition; testing physical capabilities and mental aptitude.

    (U.S. Army video by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 14:11
    Category:
    Video ID: 768238
    VIRIN: 201001-A-FV109-0003
    Filename: DOD_108007552
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spec. Fuentes competes in the Army's Best Warrior Competition, by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    BWC20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT