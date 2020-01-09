Spec. Fuentes competes in the Army's Best Warrior Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Spc. Jariel Fuentes, a military police officer stationed at Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) executes events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, weapon qualification and ruck march, as part of the Best Warrior Competition in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania from September 17 to September 25, 2020. The Best Warrior Competition's purpose is to select the U.S. Army's Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year through progressive competition; testing physical capabilities and mental aptitude.



(U.S. Army video by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)