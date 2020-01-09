201001-A-FV109-0003
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
Spc. Jariel Fuentes, a military police officer stationed at Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) executes events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, weapon qualification and ruck march, as part of the Best Warrior Competition in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania from September 17 to September 25, 2020. The Best Warrior Competition's purpose is to select the U.S. Army's Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Soldier of the Year through progressive competition; testing physical capabilities and mental aptitude.
(U.S. Army video by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 14:11
|Category:
|Video ID:
|768238
|VIRIN:
|201001-A-FV109-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108007552
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spec. Fuentes competes in the Army's Best Warrior Competition, by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT