Defense Officials Testify on Biological Security

David F. Lasseter, deputy assistant secretary of defense for countering weapons of mass destruction; Vayl S. Oxford, director of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency; and two State Department officials testify before the House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities. The hearing's focus is on “Strengthening Biological Security: Traditional Threats and Emerging Challenges,” Oct. 2, 2020.
|10.02.2020
|10.02.2020 13:56
|Briefings
|768235
|DOD_108007531
|01:37:35
|DC, US
|6
|1
|1
|0
