    Defense Officials Testify on Biological Security

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    David F. Lasseter, deputy assistant secretary of defense for countering weapons of mass destruction; Vayl S. Oxford, director of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency; and two State Department officials testify before the House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities. The hearing's focus is on “Strengthening Biological Security: Traditional Threats and Emerging Challenges,” Oct. 2, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 13:56
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 768235
    Filename: DOD_108007531
    Length: 01:37:35
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Officials Testify on Biological Security , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

