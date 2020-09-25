B-roll of 345th EBS sortie on Sept. 25th in support of Bomber Task Force 20-04.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 12:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768226
|VIRIN:
|200925-F-YH293-545
|Filename:
|DOD_108007440
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Sept. 25th mission b-roll, by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS
