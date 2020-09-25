Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Sept. 25th mission b-roll

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    B-roll of 345th EBS sortie on Sept. 25th in support of Bomber Task Force 20-04.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768226
    VIRIN: 200925-F-YH293-545
    Filename: DOD_108007440
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Sept. 25th mission b-roll, by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. European Command
    USSTRATCOM
    USEUCOM
    Bomber
    AFRC
    U.S. Strategic Command
    B-1 Lancer
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    7th Bomb Wing
    307th Bomb Wing
    489th Bomb Group
    Bomber Task Force
    345th EBS
    345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron

