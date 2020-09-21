345th EBS b-roll for Sept. 21st sortie in support of Bomber Task Force 20-04 out of Eielson AFB, Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 12:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768225
|VIRIN:
|200921-F-YH293-107
|Filename:
|DOD_108007435
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 345th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron Sept. 21 sortie b-roll, by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
