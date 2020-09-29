Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MO, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devan Halstead 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Pharmacy staff discuss the curbside closure at Whiteman AFB, MO on September 29, 2020. This video was created to support the command message, the Whiteman Pharmacy curbside service will be closing on October 5, 2020. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Devan Halstead)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 13:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768218
    VIRIN: 200918-F-DG885-1001
    Filename: DOD_108007397
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pharmacy Curbside Service Closure, by A1C Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

