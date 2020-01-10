Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Heroes Behind the Masks: Major Laura Wyatt

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Thank you to Maj. Laura Wyatt and all of our BAMC healthcare heroes. You have made us proud!
    #BAMCstrong #ArmyCOVID19Fight #teamBAMC

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 11:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768213
    VIRIN: 201001-A-NB001-288
    Filename: DOD_108007373
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heroes Behind the Masks: Major Laura Wyatt, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Heroes Behind the Masks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT