U.S. Army Cybersecurity Awareness Month Kickoff Message

The U.S. Army's acting Chief Information Officer Greg Garcia kicks off Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2020 with a message for Soldiers, civilian employees and family members.
Running from October 1-31, 2020, the Army's Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2020 theme is "Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart."
