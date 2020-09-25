Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Cybersecurity Awareness Month Kickoff Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Edward Loomis 

    Headquarters, Department of the Army, Chief Information Officer/G-6

    The U.S. Army's acting Chief Information Officer Greg Garcia kicks off Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2020 with a message for Soldiers, civilian employees and family members.

    Running from October 1-31, 2020, the Army's Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2020 theme is "Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 11:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768212
    VIRIN: 200925-A-HZ560-001
    Filename: DOD_108007316
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Cybersecurity Awareness Month Kickoff Message, by Edward Loomis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    network
    data
    cyber
    cybersecurity
    army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT