Task Force Spartan Soldiers Conduct Staff Ride

U.S. Army Task Force Spartan Soldiers take part in a Battle of the Bridges staff ride in Kuwait, September 28-29th, 2020. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 11:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|768211
|VIRIN:
|200929-A-DP681-341
|Filename:
|DOD_108007295
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
