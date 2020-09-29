Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Spartan Soldiers Conduct Staff Ride

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Task Force Spartan Soldiers take part in a Battle of the Bridges staff ride in Kuwait, September 28-29th, 2020. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 11:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 768211
    VIRIN: 200929-A-DP681-341
    Filename: DOD_108007295
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Spartan Soldiers Conduct Staff Ride, by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Museum
    Staff
    History
    Kuwait
    Iraq
    Battle of the Bridges

