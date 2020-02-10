Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    10.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Claiming a higher BAH-rate area where your family is located, when they are not living there, is BAH Fraud. It can result in demotions, paying back the full amount, discharge from the military, and even jail time.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 09:26
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAH Fraud, by SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Illegal
    BAH Fraud
    Basic Housing Allowance

