video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768190" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Claiming a higher BAH-rate area where your family is located, when they are not living there, is BAH Fraud. It can result in demotions, paying back the full amount, discharge from the military, and even jail time.