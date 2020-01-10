Master Chief Tuiel - NTAG Pittsburgh Chief Recruiter

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768189" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

201001-N-RB168-1001 PITTSBURGH, Pa. (October 1, 2020) Navy Counselor Master Chief Frederick Tuiel, NTAG Pittsburgh’s Chief Recruiter, is widely recognized as a leader, mentor and dedicated family man. He climbed the enlisted ranks from E1 to E9, an accomplishment he celebrated with his wife and 3 daughters during a pinning ceremony at Point State Park. Point State park is a National Historic Landmark located in Pittsburgh,Pa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)