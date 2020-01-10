201001-N-RB168-1001 PITTSBURGH, Pa. (October 1, 2020) Navy Counselor Master Chief Frederick Tuiel, NTAG Pittsburgh’s Chief Recruiter, is widely recognized as a leader, mentor and dedicated family man. He climbed the enlisted ranks from E1 to E9, an accomplishment he celebrated with his wife and 3 daughters during a pinning ceremony at Point State Park. Point State park is a National Historic Landmark located in Pittsburgh,Pa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 08:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|768189
|VIRIN:
|201001-N-RB168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108006929
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Master Chief Tuiel - NTAG Pittsburgh Chief Recruiter, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
