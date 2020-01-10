Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Master Chief Tuiel - NTAG Pittsburgh Chief Recruiter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    201001-N-RB168-1001 PITTSBURGH, Pa. (October 1, 2020) Navy Counselor Master Chief Frederick Tuiel, NTAG Pittsburgh’s Chief Recruiter, is widely recognized as a leader, mentor and dedicated family man. He climbed the enlisted ranks from E1 to E9, an accomplishment he celebrated with his wife and 3 daughters during a pinning ceremony at Point State Park. Point State park is a National Historic Landmark located in Pittsburgh,Pa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 08:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768189
    VIRIN: 201001-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_108006929
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Chief Tuiel - NTAG Pittsburgh Chief Recruiter, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #PITTSBURGH #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT