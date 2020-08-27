U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Platoon, Beast Troop, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment located in Germany, used C4 and explosively formed projectiles to break the tanks track and immobilize the enemy at the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
Produced by SGT Margaret Gabriel, AFN Bavaria
Lower Third Information:
@00:15
1LT Connor Fink, Platoon Leader
Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 10:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768184
|VIRIN:
|200827-A-LK741-535
|Filename:
|DOD_108006924
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|BY, DE
This work, 2CR Kill Tank Engineer Demolition Range, by SGT Margaret Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
