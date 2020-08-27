Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Kill Tank Engineer Demolition Range

    BY, GERMANY

    08.27.2020

    Video by Sgt. Margaret Gabriel 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Platoon, Beast Troop, Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment located in Germany, used C4 and explosively formed projectiles to break the tanks track and immobilize the enemy at the Grafenwoehr Training Area.

    Produced by SGT Margaret Gabriel, AFN Bavaria

    @00:15
    1LT Connor Fink, Platoon Leader
    Regimental Engineer Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment

