    AFNORTH Soldiers train with new M17 Pistol

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.11.2020

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    B_ROLL U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Fredrick Jurecki, assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion, describes the new M17 pistol that replaces the M9, in Chièvres, Belgium, Feb. 11, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 07:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768183
    VIRIN: 200211-A-BD610-2041
    Filename: DOD_108006923
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFNORTH Soldiers train with new M17 Pistol, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    9mm
    pistol
    US Army NATO Brigade
    AFNORTH Battalion
    Sig Sauer
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    M17 pistol

