The USAFE Warrior Prep Center hosted Spartan Warrior 20-09, the largest Combined Air Operations simulation exercise to test a new training simulator. These exercises will help improve interoperability, operational fluidity for NATO partners and allies, and strengthen coalition force cohesion. Future Spartan Warriors will further develop the vision for Joint All Domain Command and Control and Agile Combat Employment.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 10:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768176
|VIRIN:
|200918-F-BT441-214
|Filename:
|DOD_108006786
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spartan Warrior 20-09 (B-Roll), by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT