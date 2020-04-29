Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC nurses answer call to combat Covid-19

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    04.29.2020

    Video by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, Germany -- Health care providers everywhere have answered the call to fight and prevent the spread of COVID-19. At Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, more than 75 nurses are among those who are volunteering to augment the critical care staff to combat the global pandemic if needed. As part of larger efforts in staff readiness and development, clinical personnel not normally trained in critical care are undergoing various training elements designed to increase staffing capabilities in support of COVID-19 operations at LRMC.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 05:04
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    This work, LRMC nurses answer call to combat Covid-19, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

