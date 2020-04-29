LANDSTUHL, Germany -- Health care providers everywhere have answered the call to fight and prevent the spread of COVID-19. At Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, more than 75 nurses are among those who are volunteering to augment the critical care staff to combat the global pandemic if needed. As part of larger efforts in staff readiness and development, clinical personnel not normally trained in critical care are undergoing various training elements designed to increase staffing capabilities in support of COVID-19 operations at LRMC.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 05:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768174
|VIRIN:
|200429-A-EK666-181
|Filename:
|DOD_108006784
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LRMC nurses answer call to combat Covid-19, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT