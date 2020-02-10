Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston talks Honor and Integrity

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Kakazu Ridge, Okinawa Japan, in this episode of Chaplain's Neighborhood He continues his series of resilience talks with highlighting the code of Honor an Integrity service members live by that prevent them being overcome by hate. It's a code of values seen in most militaries that provides guidance and understanding while serving.



Kakazu Heights Observatory Park in Kakazutaka, Okinawa can be found just off the 330 in Toyama. Kakazu is a historic battle ground with extremely steep hills of the area defended by the Japanese troops during the war. In April 1945 however, the American forces tried to push through Kakazu towards Shuri Castle and a fierce battle took place. The Japanese had a great advantage over the US soldiers and did not allow them to overtake the ridge. In weeks of intense fighting, the Americans finally overcame the Japanese with flame throwers and artillery fire. The Soldiers crawled and climbed up the hills, taking cave by cave and battling the intense monsoon rains.