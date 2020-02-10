Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston talks Honor and Integrity

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.02.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston, Opp, Alabama native and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade chaplain, visits Kakazu Ridge, Okinawa Japan, in this episode of Chaplain's Neighborhood He continues his series of resilience talks with highlighting the code of Honor an Integrity service members live by that prevent them being overcome by hate. It's a code of values seen in most militaries that provides guidance and understanding while serving.

    Kakazu Heights Observatory Park in Kakazutaka, Okinawa can be found just off the 330 in Toyama. Kakazu is a historic battle ground with extremely steep hills of the area defended by the Japanese troops during the war. In April 1945 however, the American forces tried to push through Kakazu towards Shuri Castle and a fierce battle took place. The Japanese had a great advantage over the US soldiers and did not allow them to overtake the ridge. In weeks of intense fighting, the Americans finally overcame the Japanese with flame throwers and artillery fire. The Soldiers crawled and climbed up the hills, taking cave by cave and battling the intense monsoon rains.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 04:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 768173
    VIRIN: 201002-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108006740
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain (Maj.) Mark A. Johnston talks Honor and Integrity, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

