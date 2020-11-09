AZNG Task Force MED COVID-19 Infection Control and PPE Training Videos-Module 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona National Guard Task Force MED COVID-19 Infection Control and Personal Protective Equipment Training and Wellness- Module 2



Module 2-Mitigation Strategies



This video is provided for informational purposes only and is current at time of publication, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. This is solely intended to supplement, but not overrule or negate, the judgment of a qualified medical professional. All information is meant only for use by members of the Arizona National Guard, not the general public, and does not constitute provision of medical advice. This information is being made available in the context of the public health emergency related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and has not been subjected to review, investigation, or testing that typically would be performed in a non-emergent situation. This information is not meant to be complete, exhaustive, or a substitute for medical professional advice, diagnosis, or treatment and should be adapted to the patient’s specific needs, available resources, and any other unique circumstances. Neither the Arizona National Guard, nor any contributor to this repository, makes any representations or warranties, express or implied, with respect to the information provided herein or to its use. Soldiers and recipients of this information should rely on the CDC website for guidance and information for updates and current information.



www.gao.gov

www.osha.gov

www.cdc.gov

www.epa.gov

www.fda.gov

www.azdhs.gov