III MEF Preventive Medicine Officer discusses COVID-19

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Aliye Sanou, a Preventive Medicine Officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force, discusses COVID-19 prevention measures at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2, 2020. III MEF continues to implement measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the readiness of its force. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 01:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|768162
|VIRIN:
|201002-M-UA901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108006606
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT