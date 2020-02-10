Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Preventive Medicine Officer discusses COVID-19

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.02.2020

    Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Aliye Sanou, a Preventive Medicine Officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force, discusses COVID-19 prevention measures at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 2, 2020. III MEF continues to implement measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the readiness of its force. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 01:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 768162
    VIRIN: 201002-M-UA901-1001
    Filename: DOD_108006606
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    III MEF
    COVID-19

