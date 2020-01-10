Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SyncThink - 21st Special Operations Squadron Spark Tank

    JAPAN

    10.01.2020

    Video by 1st Lt. RENEE DOUGLAS 

    353rd Special Operations Group Public Affairs

    SyncThink - 21st Special Operations Squadron Spark Tank 2021 submission video

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 22:45
    Category:
    Video ID: 768148
    VIRIN: 201001-F-YW122-029
    Filename: DOD_108006512
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SyncThink - 21st Special Operations Squadron Spark Tank, by 1st Lt. RENEE DOUGLAS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFINNOFET
    SparkTank2021

