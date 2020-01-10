Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    18th MEDCOM (DS) Reassignment Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    The United States Army Pacific Command hosts a reassignment ceremony in which the 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support) will be reassigned from U.S. Army Medical Command to the United States Army Pacific Command as the Medical Theatre Enabling Command, Oct. 1, at Ft Shafter's historic Palm Circle in Hawaii.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 23:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 768145
    Filename: DOD_108006488
    Length: 00:17:13
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MEDCOM (DS) Reassignment Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT