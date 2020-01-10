The United States Army Pacific Command hosts a reassignment ceremony in which the 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support) will be reassigned from U.S. Army Medical Command to the United States Army Pacific Command as the Medical Theatre Enabling Command, Oct. 1, at Ft Shafter's historic Palm Circle in Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 23:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|768145
|Filename:
|DOD_108006488
|Length:
|00:17:13
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
This work, 18th MEDCOM (DS) Reassignment Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
