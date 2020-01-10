Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights new dress and appearance guidance, and changes to the tuition assistance monetary cap for the fiscal year.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 21:51
|Category:
|Video ID:
|768143
|VIRIN:
|201001-F-MY055-881
|Filename:
|DOD_108006485
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|US
This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Inclusive Standards Update, and New Tuition Assistance Cap, by SSgt Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
