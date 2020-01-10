Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Around the Air Force: Inclusive Standards Update, and New Tuition Assistance Cap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights new dress and appearance guidance, and changes to the tuition assistance monetary cap for the fiscal year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 21:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768142
    VIRIN: 201001-F-MY055-399
    Filename: DOD_108006484
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Inclusive Standards Update, and New Tuition Assistance Cap, by SSgt Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    College
    Uniforms
    Uniform
    Classes
    guidance
    Dress
    Courses
    Code
    AF
    Education
    Air Force
    USAF
    Tuition Assistance
    Military Education
    Hair
    Conduct
    TA
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    Appearance
    Education and Training
    AFTV
    Dress and Appearance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT