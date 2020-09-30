Bent Over Row - Fitness Workout

200930-N-FQ994-001 SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 30, 2020)
Learn how to properly perform a Bent Over Row to build a healthy back during this Fitness Workout video. Kelly Stratoti is a fitness instructor available at the Fleet Fitness Center in Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)
