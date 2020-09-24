Did You Know: The Instructor’s Mission

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/768133" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SANTA RITA, Guam (Sept. 24, 2020) Sailors assigned to Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific (NSTCP), Detachment Guam, explain the instructor’s role and classes provided at NSTCP, Det. Guam. NSTCP, Det. Guam, provides training for the four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines based out of Polaris Point, Guam, and submarines deployed throughout the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)