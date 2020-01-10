Retiring Army Lt. Gen. Robert P. Ashley Jr. relinquishes the directorship of the Defense Intelligence Agency to Army Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier during a change of command and retirement ceremony, Oct. 1, 2020. Army Gen Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is presiding over the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 22:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|768131
|Filename:
|DOD_108006422
|Length:
|01:35:08
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DIA Holds Change of Directorship and Retirement Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT