    DIA Holds Change of Directorship and Retirement Ceremony

    10.01.2020

    Retiring Army Lt. Gen. Robert P. Ashley Jr. relinquishes the directorship of the Defense Intelligence Agency to Army Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier during a change of command and retirement ceremony, Oct. 1, 2020. Army Gen Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is presiding over the ceremony.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 22:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 768131
    Filename: DOD_108006422
    Length: 01:35:08
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIA Holds Change of Directorship and Retirement Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

