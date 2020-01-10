Sgt. Ariel Caro shares why she continues to serve in our Army

Sgt. Ariel Caro, a 91B wheeled vehicle mechanic and current member of the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, shares why she chose to serve and continues to serve in our Army. The First Team is highlighting Hispanic Troopers in honor of Hispanic Heritage month, which is observed September 15-October 15. Today, more than 149,000 Hispanic Americans make up 15.1% of the Army's total force.
