    Sgt. Ariel Caro shares why she continues to serve in our Army

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Video by Spc. Tiffany Banks 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. Ariel Caro, a 91B wheeled vehicle mechanic and current member of the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, shares why she chose to serve and continues to serve in our Army. The First Team is highlighting Hispanic Troopers in honor of Hispanic Heritage month, which is observed September 15-October 15. Today, more than 149,000 Hispanic Americans make up 15.1% of the Army's total force.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 17:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 768116
    VIRIN: 201001-A-UU257-753
    Filename: DOD_108006221
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Ariel Caro shares why she continues to serve in our Army, by SPC Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    1CD
    Hispanic Heritage
    retention
    First Team
    Horse Cavalry Detachment
    HCD

